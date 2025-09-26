UK’s strategic alliance with Azerbaijan paves way for new prospects - ex-member of parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Relations between Azerbaijan and the UK have reached the level of strategic partnership, which is an important and positive step for both countries, the CEO of Better Earth Limited and former member of the UK Parliament, Nigel Adams, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the First Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue held at ADA University.

“Our cooperation began in the oil and gas sector. This industry has created jobs and brought prosperity. You only need to look around to see how much Baku has achieved in recent decades,” Adams said.

He stressed that trust in the UK remains strong in Azerbaijan today.

According to Adams, hydrocarbons will remain part of the energy sector for some time to come. However, the future lies in the transition to cleaner energy sources, and this is where there are great opportunities for joint projects between Azerbaijan and the UK: “We can build on past achievements and work together to build a sustainable future.”