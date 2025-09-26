bp runs numbers on UK companies in its Azerbaijan deal book

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. More than 250 UK companies have signed contracts with bp in Azerbaijan, generating over 8.5 billion pounds sterling over the past 15 years, Andrew Mennear, Senior Director of Government Affairs at bp, said during the First Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue held at ADA University, Trend reports.

"Demand for oil and gas remains high, and countries are increasingly seeking diversified energy sources. This opens opportunities for countries like Azerbaijan to expand gas supplies to Europe and beyond," he noted.

At the same time, according to Menner, environmental considerations are becoming a key part of the energy agenda.

"Together with our partners and with the support of the Azerbaijani government, we remain committed to reducing emissions in all our projects. We view environmental responsibility as a priority at every stage of our initiatives," the bp representative emphasized.

He pointed out that the potential for partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK extends far beyond energy.

"The UK government's approach traditionally emphasizes the country's role as a magnet for energy companies. However, cooperation can also extend to other sectors. The very fact that this dialogue is taking place is a significant step forward," he emphasized.

