Tajikistan lays groundwork for smooth autumn-winter transition in Dushanbe

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 26. The Tajikistan's Assembly of People’s deputies of the city of Dushanbe reviewed the issue of preparations for the 2025–2026 autumn-winter season in the capital, Chairman of the Assembly and Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali wrote on social media, Trend reports.

At the meeting, he gave specific instructions to the first deputy mayor, deputy mayors, district chairmen, and heads of structural divisions of the city administration regarding the implementation of the “Action Plan for the Timely Preparation of the Economic and Social Sectors of Dushanbe for Stable and Effective Operations During the Autumn-Winter Period of 2025–2026.”

Today, the Assembly of People’s deputies of the city of Dushanbe of the seventh convocation, chaired by Rustam Emomali, commenced its work.

The session was attended by deputy mayors, the head of the city administration’s office, heads of structural divisions, directors of municipal enterprises and institutions, district chairmen, representatives of law enforcement agencies, local offices of central executive authorities, and members of the media.