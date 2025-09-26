Azerbaijan set to join Moldova’s parliamentary election watch with CEC delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The delegation, led by Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will visit the Republic of Moldova to observe the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28, 2025, Trend reports via the CEC's Media and Communications Department.

This was reported to Trend by the Media and Communications Department of the Secretariat of the Central Election Commission.

Meanwhile, it was noted that this visit, made at the official invitation of the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Moldova, Angelica Caraman, is also of great importance in terms of further strengthening cooperation between the highest electoral bodies of the two countries.

During the visit, Panahov is scheduled to meet with his Moldovan counterpart and other officials to discuss prospects for long-term cooperation between electoral bodies, opportunities for expanding mutual exchange of experience, and issues of interest in the field of organizing and conducting elections.

The delegation will review the overall progress of preparations for the parliamentary elections before election day and will observe voting procedures at polling stations in the capital, Chisinau, on election day.