Azerbaijan calls for modern forecasting mechanism to support energy grid integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. It's important to have a system playing a key role in the integration into the energy grid in Azerbaijan and to have a truly modern forecasting mechanism in the country, Head of the Wind Energy Department of Azerishig OJSC Rasim Aliyev said during the event "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" held in Baku, Trend reports.

"We see that numerous projects are being implemented in our country, and I believe that this will be of great importance in the future. Also, it's more expedient to apply predictive maintenance using SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System) data during operation - this is very important. Today, old methods are still used - preventive and corrective maintenance, but in my opinion, they are not very effective," Aliyev noted.

According to him, through predictive maintenance, malfunctions and problems can be detected before they occur.

"This reduces costs, saves time, and increases the accuracy of forecasting electricity production," he added.

