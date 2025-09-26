British Chamber of Commerce notes UK's active economic involvement with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The UK is already actively involved in the development of construction, services, finance, and education despite that energy remains the leading sector of the economy of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan Zibar Huseynova said at the First Azerbaijan-UK Political Dialogue held at ADA University, Trend reports.

"Compared to other chambers and organizations, we represent the largest community of foreign investors in Azerbaijan. We can share valuable experience and lessons that our investors have received here, and they can serve as an example for future development," she noted.

Huseynova pointed out how the chamber serves as a setup for businesses to connect and engage with one another, bridging the gap between large and local enterprises.

"The chamber represents the interests of investors and member companies but at the same time covers the entire supply chain, including subcontractors and small and medium-sized local companies. We create a safe space for the exchange of opinions, uniting large corporations and local businesses. Such a dialogue is capable of bringing bilateral economic relations to a new level," the official pointed out.

According to her, special attention is paid to digitization and knowledge transfer.

"We can help introduce British experience and standards to the local market, supporting the modernization of various industries," she explained.

Furthermore, Huseynova articulated emergent avenues for synergistic collaboration.

"The release of the new Modern Industrial Strategy of the UK in June 2025 has opened a unique opportunity to align our work with the priorities of the UK government and expand bilateral cooperation even more," she concluded.

