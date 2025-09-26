Kazakhstan and China stir pot with mega sugar project in Zhambyl

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

A major investment project has started in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region: the construction of a modern sugar factory funded by Chinese company Zhongkai Guoyuan. With a $200 million investment, the factory will process 1 million tons of sugar beet annually and produce up to 130,000 tons of white sugar. The project aims to meet domestic demand and export to neighboring countries.

