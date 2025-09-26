President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

"Dear Serdar Gurbanguliyevich,

On the occasion of Turkmenistan's national holiday – Independence Day, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan.

Traditional friendship, good neighbourly relations, and cooperation unite Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. I believe that our bilateral relations will continue to develop and strengthen in the future in accordance with the will of our brotherly peoples, who are closely bound to each other by common ancestry and national-spiritual values.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Turkmenistan," the letter reads.