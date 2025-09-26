Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines takes flight into future with high-tech jets

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. The fleet of Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines has been expanded with a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which is the eleventh aircraft of this type in the airline's fleet, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The newly arrived Boeing 737 MAX 8 is the third aircraft accepted in 2025. By the end of the year, the airline plans to add another aircraft of this model to its fleet," the information notes.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 is known for its high environmental efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and noise levels, in line with international sustainable development standards.

Nowadays, SCAT Airlines operates 35 modern aircraft, providing air transportation services on both domestic and international routes.