Iran’s airport passenger traffic shows downgrade in latest figures

Passenger traffic through Iranian airports fell by 17% during the first five months of the current Iranian year, with 1.52 million travelers compared to 1.83 million in the same period last year. Mashhad Airport recorded the highest throughput, followed by Shiraz and Tabriz, as Iran’s 54 operational airports—including 14 international hubs—continue to serve a network handling around 30 million passengers annually.

