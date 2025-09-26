Azerbaijan charts greener course with plans to embrace clean hydrogen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Our goal is to fully integrate clean hydrogen into Azerbaijan's economy, as well as to develop a green economy and reap the benefits of export projects, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, Rana Humbatova, said at the event "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" held in Baku, Trend reports.

She stressed that the next step is to prepare a mechanism for the industry: “That is, companies need to understand how they can use this hydrogen. We are talking specifically about pure hydrogen, since the intensity of emissions is of particular importance.”

“A working group has already been set up under the leadership of the Ministry of Economy for this purpose. We are trying to study both export opportunities and their impact on export projects. Our main goal is to make the green economy a reality in Azerbaijan and profit from it,” Humbatova noted.