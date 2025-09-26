Romania outlines nuclear strategy at OECD Paris conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Cristian Bușoi, State Secretary at the Romanian Ministry of Energy, represented Romania at the international conference “Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025”, Trend reports.

The conference organized by the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) in Paris.

The event brought together government leaders, representatives of the energy industry, and international financial institutions, serving as a key forum for shaping the future of nuclear energy globally.

During his intervention, Cristian Bușoi presented Romania’s commitments and plans in the field of nuclear energy, highlighting strategic investments in the refurbishment of Unit 1 and the construction of Units 3 and 4 at Cernavodă, as well as the development of the small modular reactors (SMR) project at Doicești.

He also emphasized Romania’s focus on workforce development through expanded professional training programs and strengthened collaboration with academia and the industrial sector.

Bușoi co-chaired Session 1 – “Financing”, underlining the importance of ensuring a solid and predictable financial framework for the development of new nuclear capacities. “Financing is an absolute priority – essential for energy security, decarbonization goals, and Europe’s and the world’s economic competitiveness. Clear and transparent mechanisms, socially accepted and supported by partnerships between governments, industry, and financial institutions, are needed,” the State Secretary stated.

On the sidelines of the conference, Bușoi held bilateral discussions with officials from the United States and Ukraine, including Michael Goff, Deputy Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy; Svetlana Grinchuk, the new Energy Minister of Ukraine, to whom he reaffirmed Romania’s support for energy interconnection; and Jeff Wilson from U.S. Exim, discussing financing opportunities for Romania’s nuclear energy projects.

Romania’s participation in this conference highlights its active role and strong commitment to developing nuclear energy as a strategic pillar for a sustainable, secure, and competitive energy future both regionally and across Europe.