Bulgaria pushes for global rules on AI at UN General Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ Bulgaria has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence during the UN Security Council’s open debate on “Artificial Intelligence and International Peace and Security,” held as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev took part in the meeting and presented Bulgaria’s position during the discussion.

“The emergence of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and large-scale data collection, has opened a new path of development in both civilian and military spheres. This rapid progress requires constant adaptation and the expansion of international legal standards,” Minister Georgiev stated in his address to the forum.

He warned that opponents of the international rules-based order are investing heavily in technologies for offensive purposes, while AI-driven disinformation campaigns threaten democratic values and public debate. “Russia’s war against Ukraine has demonstrated certain aspects of AI deployment on the battlefield. In the future, we can expect AI to become increasingly adaptive and widely used in conflict situations,” Georgiev said, urging stronger cooperation with the private sector and academia to preserve technological advantage.

The foreign minister further stressed that AI must be developed and applied in full compliance with international law – including the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and human rights law. He recalled that Bulgaria actively supports global initiatives for the responsible military use of AI, including the “Blueprint for Action” adopted in Seoul, the political declaration on responsible use of AI and autonomy, as well as key UN General Assembly resolutions from 2024.

In conclusion, Minister Georgiev underlined that in an era of rapid technological transformation, artificial intelligence represents both an opportunity and a risk. He emphasized that Bulgaria will continue to be an active participant in the global AI dialogue and will promote solutions that strengthen international peace, ensure security, and protect human dignity.

“Our ambition is to build a world where technologies serve people, where innovation evolves responsibly, and where artificial intelligence becomes a tool for stability and prosperity for future generations,” Georgiev stressed.