Azerbaijan, Bahrain sign agreement on visa exemption

Azerbaijan Materials 25 September 2025 23:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Bahrain sign agreement on visa exemption

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Dr. Abdulallatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, on the margins of the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

The ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, as well as regional and international developments.

Following the meeting, the ministers signed the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the exemption of visa requirements for holders of Diplomatic Passports.”

