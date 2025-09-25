Azerbaijan, Angola sign agreement on visa exemption (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Foreign Minister Tete António of Angola on the margins of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

The sides discussed advancing Azerbaijan–Angola relations through political consultations, as well as strengthening cooperation in trade, economy, and humanitarian fields. Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to expanding partnerships across Africa.

Following the meeting, the ministers signed the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Angola on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports.”