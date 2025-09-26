1st Azerbaijan-UK Political Dialogue continues with second day at ADA University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. On September 26, ADA University is hosting the second day of the inaugural Azerbaijan-UK Political Dialogue, organized by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD), Trend reports.

The event, held in partnership with the British-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and bp, focuses on bilateral relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK in a changing global order, regional security in the South Caucasus, cooperation, foreign policy priorities, energy cooperation, and public diplomacy through education, science, and innovation. The dialogue will promote mutual understanding and practical cooperation on regional and global challenges.

Addressing the participants of the event, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov spoke about the development of the country's energy potential. He stressed that Azerbaijan continues to reliably supply natural gas to 14 countries in Europe and beyond. According to him, the current dynamics demonstrate Azerbaijan's high export potential not only in Europe but also beyond.

''The Middle East and Türkiye, which could serve as a strategic energy hub, are of particular importance. This concerns not only natural gas supplies, but also the development of clean energy delivery routes to Europe and the Middle East. At the same time, it is important to consider the possibilities for introducing advanced technologies, including vacuum energy solutions, for example, in Saudi Arabia, which could drive green energy projects," the deputy minister noted.

Andrew Mennear, Senior Director of Government Relations at bp, noted that over the past 15 years, more than 250 British companies have signed contracts with bp in Azerbaijan, generating over £8.5 billion.

According to him, the potential for partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK goes far beyond energy. “The British government's approach has traditionally emphasized the country's role as a magnet for energy companies. However, cooperation can extend to other sectors. The very fact that this dialogue is taking place is a significant step forward.”

