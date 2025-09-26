Georgia, Azerbaijan wire up joint ideas to strengthen grid network (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Georgia and Azerbaijan are exchanging ideas on strengthening their power grid infrastructure, Deputy Head of the Department of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development Omar Tsereteli told Trend on the sidelines of the "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" in Baku.

"Georgia is actively cooperating with Azerbaijan within the framework of the Green Energy Corridor initiative. The parties are exchanging ideas not only on developing green hydrogen but also on strengthening the power grid infrastructure. The ultimate goal of these projects remains the export of green energy to Europe via Georgia, and the country intends to act not only as a transit country but also as a supplier of its own green products," he said.

Tsereteli further said that Georgia expects to complete the development of a green hydrogen roadmap and action plan by the end of 2026.

According to him, Georgia adopted a law on renewable energy sources in 2019, and laws on energy efficiency and building energy efficiency will be adopted in 2024.

"That same year, the country completed the drafting of a green hydrogen strategy, but the document has not yet been approved. Currently, with the support of the Asian Development Bank, work is underway on a roadmap and action plan, which should be finalized by 2026," Tsereteli added.

He also emphasized that the implementation of such large-scale projects requires financial support from international institutions - the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and other organizations.

