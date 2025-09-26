Tajikistan’s Vahdat ushers in new era with brick factory launch

Photo: Administration of the President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 26. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a brick factory in the city of Vahdat, with a production capacity of 250,000 fired bricks per day, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

The plant employs 60 people and is equipped with a rotary kiln, allowing year-round operation regardless of weather.

Today, Rahmon also opened a facility producing drywall, gypsum mixes, paints, water-resistant adhesives and other import-substituting products, with around 75 percent of raw materials sourced domestically.

In addition, the president inaugurated Secondary School No. 152, a three-story building designed for 2,400 students in two shifts, featuring modern classrooms, science labs, IT and language facilities. Rahmon also oversaw the opening of a new building for the State Committee for National Security and a new children’s hospital in Vahdat.