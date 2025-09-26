Georgia and Azerbaijan join forces to fuel future with green hydrogen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Georgia and Azerbaijan are developing ideas and mechanisms for the supply and transit of green hydrogen, the Deputy Head of the Department of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Sources of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Omar Tsereteli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the “ Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week” in Baku.

“Georgia's cooperation with neighboring countries within the framework of the Green Energy Corridor projects is aimed at developing ideas for the supply, transit, and export of green hydrogen to Europe,” he said.

According to him, despite the fact that some projects have been temporarily postponed for objective reasons, work in this direction continues.

"Together with Azerbaijan, we have an initiative called the Green Energy Corridor. Within its framework, we are developing ideas and mechanisms for the supply and transit of green hydrogen, both by pipeline and by sea, to Romania and further to Europe. We have already identified several possible routes, some of which look quite realistic," Tsereteli noted.

He added that working groups on this issue meet regularly and expressed hope that the efforts being made will yield concrete results in the near future.