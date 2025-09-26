Toronto commemorates courage and sacrifice of Second Karabakh War martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ The martyrs of the 44-day Second Karabakh War were commemorated in one of the prestigious higher educational institutions of Canada - the University of Toronto - during an event dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Remembrance Day - September 27, organized by the Azerbaijan Center for Art and Culture "Vatan", the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Canada, Vusal Suleymanov, Türkiye's Consul General in Toronto, Can Yoldas, Pakistan's Consul General in Toronto, Khalil Ahmed Bajwa, former Counselor of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN, historian Ilgar Mammadov, Director of the "Vatan" Center and the Azerbaijan House in Canada Lalin Hasanova, and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Canada.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for their homeland.

The guests' speeches emphasized the historical significance of Remembrance Day and noted that this day marked the beginning of the 44-day war, during which the glorious Azerbaijani Army, under the decisive leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, achieved a great victory.

The speeches also pointed out that Azerbaijanis around the world honor the heroism and immortal sacrifice of the martyrs.

A documentary film, "Shusha," was screened during a presentation by US musician, President of the American Mugham Society, Jeffrey Werbock.

He also performed samples of Azerbaijani mugham on the kamancha.

The event concluded with an artistic performance prepared by schoolchildren and young people attending the "My Azerbaijan" Sunday school, which operates at the Azerbaijan House in Canada.

