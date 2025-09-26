Kyrgyzstan and South Sudan shake hands on diplomatic partnership

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 26. Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev and South Sudan’s Foreign Minister Monday Simaya Kumba signed a joint communiqué establishing diplomatic relations, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA..

Kulubaev invited his counterpart to visit Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence that the meeting would contribute to the further development and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The sides discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including establishing and activating political dialogue and coordination within international organizations, including the UN.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their interest in maintaining close working contacts and expressed readiness to further expand the bilateral partnership.

The meeting took place in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.