Nasimi Festival’s grand finale lights up stage with art and spirit (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The closing ceremony of the 3rd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art, and Spirituality took place at the Ateshgah State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Trend reports.

The event included a spiritual-Irfani musical and literary night dedicated to the legacy of the poet Nasimi.

The evening took the form of a joint gathering of poets, musicians, and participants in the Söz project, with a performance by the Savalan group. The songs “Mən ki, dərvişəm,” “Hardasan,” “Eşq əhli,” “Heyran olmuşam,” “Sığmazam,” “Mənəm mən,” and others were performed.

The final act of the festival was a performance by Chingiz Mustafayev, known for his unconventional interpretations. He presented a performance based on Sufi motifs.

The Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art, and Spirituality, held on September 23-25 in Baku and in the poet's hometown of Shamakhi, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, in partnership with ICESCO, was memorable for its interesting presentations and premieres. The productions of “Iblis” and the ballet “Nasimi” in a new edition were warmly received by the audience.

Nasimi Festival, which has been held since 2018, aims to explore themes of humanism, love, and tolerance, as well as to encourage creative dialogue between cultures and generations through various forms of artistic expression. The program of this large-scale event covers a wide range of art forms and fields of knowledge.