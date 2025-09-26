Chilean MPs visit tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Senator of Chile Francisco Chahuán, Chair of the Senate Human Rights, Nationality and Citizenship Committee and Head of the Chile-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, and Senator Rojo Edwards, Chair of the Permanent Senate Committee on Economy, visited the Alley of Honors as part of their visit to Azerbaijan, paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid flowers at his tomb, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament said in a statement, Trend reports.

The senators then proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs to honor the memory of Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, placed a wreath at their graves, and also visited the Eternal Flame monument.

During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by Azer Badamov, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament, head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Chile interparliamentary relations, and other officials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel