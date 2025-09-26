Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan set course for next phase of Kambarata HPP-1

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 26. Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan have reached an agreement on further joint actions and a timeline for the preparation of the Kambarata hydropower plant-1 (HPP-1) project in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The third ministerial roundtable on the Kambarata HPP-1 project was held in Brussels, Belgium, on September 25–26, 2025. The project is a key regional initiative aimed at enhancing energy security and promoting sustainable water resource management in Central Asia. It involves the construction of a 1,860 MW hydropower plant on the Naryn River in Kyrgyzstan and is jointly led by the governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

The event was attended by Energy Ministers Yerlan Akkenzhenov (Kazakhstan), Taalaibek Ibraev (Kyrgyzstan), and Jurabek Mirzamahmudov (Uzbekistan), along with senior representatives from the finance and water resource ministries of the countries.

The third roundtable builds upon the positive outcomes of earlier trilateral meetings held in Tashkent in January 2025 and Dubai in May 2025. Officials reviewed progress made, including the draft feasibility study and preliminary environmental and social impact documentation. Upcoming stakeholder consultations at local, national, and transboundary levels are scheduled for October–November 2025.

The discussions also addressed mechanisms for joint implementation, updated financial needs, and options for attracting additional financing, including support from international financial institutions and development partners.

The roundtable was organized with support from the World Bank, which, at the request of the three governments, has been providing technical assistance. This includes updates to the feasibility study, preparation of environmental and social impact documentation, and the development of a sustainable financial model and commercial framework aligned with international standards.

In addition, a separate donor coordination meeting was held on the sidelines of the roundtable. The Kyrgyz delegation conducted bilateral talks with representatives from major international organizations and financial institutions, including the World Bank, European Union, European Investment Bank (EIB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), OPEC Fund for International Development, CDP, and Rothschild Bank