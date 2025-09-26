Fitch affirms TBC Uzbekistan at ‘BB-’ with negative outlook

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Fitch Ratings has confirmed Uzbekistan’s TBC BANK at ‘BB-’ with a negative outlook, highlighting the bank’s rapid growth in digital retail and consumer lending alongside rising risk costs. While TBCU remains well-capitalized and profitable, Fitch notes that its expanding SME portfolio and high loan growth could affect future ratings.

