Fitch affirms TBC Uzbekistan at ‘BB-’ with negative outlook
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Fitch Ratings has confirmed Uzbekistan’s TBC BANK at ‘BB-’ with a negative outlook, highlighting the bank’s rapid growth in digital retail and consumer lending alongside rising risk costs. While TBCU remains well-capitalized and profitable, Fitch notes that its expanding SME portfolio and high loan growth could affect future ratings.
