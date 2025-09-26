Black Sea cable and wind projects set to spark stronger regional energy ties, IFC rep says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Black Sea submarine cable and offshore wind energy projects will strengthen regional energy cooperation for Azerbaijan, Vyacheslav Gordienko, investment specialist for Europe and the South Caucasus at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), said at the event "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, these projects are well-known megaprojects in the region: "The main goal of the Black Sea submarine cable project is to transmit green energy produced in the South Caucasus to Europe. This requires a lot of effort and extensive coordination. The World Bank is already working on multilateral coordination and preliminary studies. If this project is implemented for Azerbaijan, the country will not be content with being just an energy producer that meets domestic needs. This will be an important turning point for the region."

The IFC representative also spoke about Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy project: "Another project is an ambitious program to build a 7-gigawatt wind farm in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan. Successful implementation of the program is only possible if certain components are imported from abroad. To do this, local production capacity needs to be created. This process won't be limited to Azerbaijan; it's important for Central Asian countries to get involved too. As a result, local production capacity will be created, and the project will become commercially viable."

“These two projects are great examples of interregional cooperation,” the IFC rep added.