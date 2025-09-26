Estonian and U.S. FMs meet to discuss transatlantic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. On September 24, during the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss transatlantic cooperation and the security of NATO allies, Trend reports. .

At the traditional transatlantic dinner, Minister Tsahkna underlined the importance of continued joint efforts by Europe and the United States to strengthen collective security and ensure resilience against emerging global challenges. He stressed that NATO’s unity and commitment to collective defense remain central to safeguarding peace and stability.

Tsahkna also emphasized the importance of providing partner countries with the necessary resources to defend their populations against security threats, highlighting NATO’s initiative to rapidly supply essential military capabilities as a key element of allied cooperation.

The Estonian Foreign Minister thanked Secretary Rubio for the United States’ strong support of Estonia and underscored that NATO has demonstrated unwavering unity and commitment to its members’ security.

In addition, Ministers Tsahkna and Rubio took part in a high-level meeting on maritime security co-hosted by Estonia, the United States, Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and other global partners. The meeting, attended by representatives of 35 countries, focused on strengthening international cooperation to safeguard critical underwater infrastructure, ensure freedom of navigation, and prevent potential environmental risks.

“Maritime security is a matter that connects countries across the globe,” the minister Tsahkna said.

He noted the importance of collective deterrence and cooperation at sea.

While in New York, Tsahkna also met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, opened an event of the Freedom Online Coalition — which Estonia currently chairs — and delivered a lecture at Columbia University on the themes of Estonian and European security.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel