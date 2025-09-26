SOCAR Türkiye, Türk Prysmian Kablo discuss sustainability initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. SOCAR Türkiye and Türk Prysmian Kablo have discussed future cooperation in sustainable development and explored new opportunities in the energy sector, Trend reports via Türk Prysmian Kablo.

The talks took place during a visit by SOCAR Türkiye’s senior management to Türk Prysmian Kablo’s manufacturing facility in Mudanya.

The SOCAR Türkiye delegation included CEO Elchin Ibadov, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer Ömür Önk ve Corporate Strategy and Development Group Director Erdem Unluer. They toured the production site and received detailed briefings on the company’s operations.

“During the meetings, the companies discussed future collaboration, strategic initiatives in sustainability, and new opportunities in the energy market. This strategic engagement is important for strengthening Türk Prysmian Kablo’s integration into global energy networks and supporting its sustainable growth objectives,” the company said.