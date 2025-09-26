EBRD sets sights on financing Azerbaijan’s new wave of green energy (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) hopes to participate in financing new projects in the field of green energy in Azerbaijan, Principal Banker for the Energy Sector of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Sandro Museridze told Trend on the sidelines of the "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" event held in Baku.

According to him, the EBRD has participated in financing a total of 1.2 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan.

"The EBRD has spent about $400 million on the implementation of these projects. There are also other financing parties, for example, ADB and other creditors. As for future projects, yes, we have certain plans. We hope that other projects will be financed in the near future. The total cost of the projects in question, including equity and loans from other financial institutions, will exceed $1 billion.

We currently have several projects under discussion with Azerbaijan. We hope that this or next year we'll announce some of them and sign contracts," the EBRD official emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel