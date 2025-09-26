Kazakhstan, Türkiye seal deal to boost road transport and trade connectivity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. Kazakhstan’s Turkestan city was the venue for the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Joint Commission on International Road Transport meeting, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, Kazakhstan and Türkiye agreed on a number of important steps aimed at expanding cooperation in the field of road transport as follows:

Free transit of goods—The parties reached an agreement to abolish the permit system for transit transport and move to free transit. Until amendments are made to the intergovernmental agreement, unlimited exchange of transit forms will be ensured.



Access to Turkish seaports—Türkiye will provide Kazakh carriers with the opportunity to load and unload goods in its seaports, which was previously available only to Turkish companies.

Digitalization of permits—by the end of this year, paper permit forms for bilateral and transit transportation will be converted to electronic format. It is worth noting that earlier the exchange of IBR (International Road Transport Permits) with China and Uzbekistan was also converted to electronic format. The implementation of the electronic form greatly facilitates the cargo transportation process and eliminates the human factor.

The executed memorandum codified the accords and validated the bilateral entities' dedication to enhancing collaborative synergies and optimizing transit capabilities along the China–Europe corridor.

