​​ADB senior gives rundown of Uzbekistan's finance-bound success stories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ Regulatory certainty, availability of banking transaction documentation, and risk mitigation mechanisms such as partial credit guarantees and blended financing are among the main factors attracting international investors to Uzbekistan, said Ali Malik, Senior Investment Specialist at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025 event, Malik pointed out that the turning point in luring investors to Uzbekistan kicked off with the Navoi Solar project (100 MW), which was backed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Following that, he noted, the ADB jumped on the bandwagon and financed significant projects, including Summer Solar.

He emphasized that policy consistency remains a decisive factor, and ADB’s partial credit guarantees provide investor confidence, as obligations are backed by an AAA-rated institution in case of off-taker default.

The official also highlighted the importance of blended financing, which helps make first-of-a-kind projects more viable and benefits end consumers by reducing tariffs.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel