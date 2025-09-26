Kazakhstan draws line to protect national interests in nuclear plant talks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. In negotiations on the construction of a nuclear power plant, the interests of Kazakhstan should be the primary consideration, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while speaking at a meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology, Trend reports.

The President of Kazakhstan also announced the start of construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan. The project is being implemented by an international consortium led by Rosatom.

“In negotiations with this company, the relevant Agency and the Government should primarily proceed from the interests of our country. All signed agreements must be fair, balanced, and productive. Unreasonable and inefficient use of our natural wealth, in particular uranium, must be prevented. Today, I am specifically drawing the attention of our scientists and the entire scientific community to this extremely important issue. Undoubtedly, we will not limit ourselves to just one power plant. It is necessary to begin planning the construction of the second and third nuclear power plants now. During the discussion of this topic at our meeting with the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China, an agreement was reached to expand cooperation between the two countries in the peaceful use of atomic energy. In China alone, 76 new reactors will be launched in the next fifteen years. Our eastern neighbor is one of the world leaders in this industry,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

The President reminded that the development of atomic energy is impossible without strategically important mineral resources.

“Kazakhstan has sufficient reserves of rare metals needed for this industry. Our country is among the world leaders in uranium mining. Forty percent of all uranium deposits are concentrated in Kazakhstan’s subsoil. It is necessary to properly utilize this advantage. The construction of a nuclear power plant will fundamentally change the role of uranium in the economy. While previously this wealth was directed exclusively for export, in the future it will also be in demand domestically. Preparations for these changes should begin today; a thorough analysis is needed. Our scientists must take this into account,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.