Kazakhstan multiplies science investment fivefold to spark innovation boom

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. Over the past five years, the volume of investments in education and science has increased fivefold, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while speaking at a meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, the number of research universities in Kazakhstan is picking up, and their connections with industry are building up, and at present, around 300 commercial projects have kicked off.

"Thus, a chain of 'University-Research-Innovation-Commerce' is being formed. To catalyze this initiative effectively, it is imperative to finalize its execution in the imminent timeframe. Strategic alliances have been forged with 40 esteemed global higher education institutions. Currently, there are 33 operational entities representing international higher education institutions established within our national borders. Innovation hubs and engineering incubators are currently being established. The preeminence of the National Academy of Sciences has been markedly augmented," Tokayev said.

He also underscored that scientific councils have started working in all regions, and extra care is being taken to safeguard the interests of scientists.

"A new law, 'On Science and Technological Policy,' has been adopted, and a new legal model for managing science has been formed. One of the key tasks remains strengthening the human resource potential of domestic science, which should be in the zone of special attention. It is necessary to create favorable conditions for young scientists. Overall, there is a lot of work ahead. To avoid being left on the sidelines of progress, we must unite and direct all our efforts toward achieving the set goals," Tokayev concluded.

