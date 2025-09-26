Russia, Kazakhstan review progress on economic and cultural agreements

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, during which the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Russian cooperation, noting its steady development in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, Trend reports via Press Service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The parties reviewed the progress in implementing agreements aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation, including in the fields of energy, industry, and transport.



“Special attention during the conversation was given to preparations for the upcoming state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation,” the information notes.

During the telephone conversation, the dynamic development of cultural and humanitarian interaction was also noted.

The sides also exchanged views on topical regional and international issues.