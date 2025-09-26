President Ilham Aliyev's U.S. visit: Economic and geopolitical impact of global investor talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ During his recent visit to the US, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), discussing key regional and global issues, Political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev noted that in his speech, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the injustices committed by Armenia during nearly three decades of occupation.

“The Azerbaijani President emphasized that the Patriotic War in 2020 was conducted based on UN Security Council resolutions, leading to the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity. This sends a clear message to the international community that Azerbaijan’s use of force was legally justified. The speech also underscored post-war peace initiatives, economic reconstruction, Azerbaijan’s growing role in climate leadership within COP29, and energy security. At the same time, it demonstrated Azerbaijan’s open and peace-oriented policy in regional and global cooperation. The President criticized the lack of enforcement of international law and the inefficiency of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Garayev noted.

He added that following the successful conclusion of the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan’s peace initiatives, particularly the normalization of relations with Armenia and new agreements mediated by the US, were presented.

“Documents signed at the Washington Summit and regional projects such as the ‘Trump Route’ are highlighted as important steps toward lasting peace and cooperation. The speech also highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in energy security, leadership in addressing climate change at COP29, and economic achievements. Humanitarian assistance, mine risks, and environmental challenges were also addressed. Overall, the speech reflects Azerbaijan’s transition from war to peace, adherence to international law, and constructive cooperation,” Garayev added.

During the U.S. visit, President Ilham Aliyev met with leaders of leading global financial institutions, marking a significant step in strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in international finance and its growing strategic importance in the global investment landscape.

Garayev emphasized that these meetings were not merely routine diplomatic and economic protocol but clear indicators of Azerbaijan’s current standing on the radar of global financial players.

“A key point is that the meetings were initiated by financial giants such as Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, and Neuberger Berman. These institutions are leaders not only because of the volume of assets they manage but also for their role in shaping global economic trends. Their eagerness to meet directly with the President reflects the high value they place on Azerbaijan’s economic potential and regional role.

These firms manage assets worth trillions of dollars and focus on strategic sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, digital technologies, green energy, healthcare, and education. Attracting their interest often channels capital flows capable of reshaping national and regional development priorities. Azerbaijan is now presented not only as an energy exporter but also as a forward-looking market for digital transformation, renewable energy, and high technologies,” he said.

Garayev noted that partnerships with these global players carry strategic significance beyond economics.

“In the Caucasus and broader Eurasia, economic power increasingly relies on alternative energy, logistics, and technological capacities. Countries that can attract significant capital in these areas play a decisive role in shaping the region’s economic and political future. Azerbaijan’s cooperation with firms like Blackstone, Brookfield, and Neuberger Berman is strategically important in this context.

The meetings also focused on Azerbaijan’s economic reforms, efforts to increase transparency in the investment environment, and alignment of regulatory frameworks with international standards. This demonstrates that the country’s leadership is not only attracting investment but also ensuring the sustainable and efficient use of capital, a key condition for long-term foreign investment flows,” he said.

The political analyst highlighted that Azerbaijan’s existing partnerships with alternative investment funds, projects worth $1 billion with Blackstone, $660 million with Brookfield, and $600 million with Neuberger Berman, show that the country has transitioned from a passive recipient of investment to an active participant in global finance.

“These investments contribute not only financially but also through knowledge transfer, technology, and management experience, adding long-term value to the economy. Another key aspect is that these partnerships directly align with Azerbaijan’s economic diversification policy, which, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in recent years, has reduced the country’s dependence on oil revenues and prioritized the development of non-oil sectors such as logistics, digitalization, agriculture, tourism, and industrial technologies. There is strong alignment between the interests of alternative investment funds and Azerbaijan’s national development priorities,” Garayev concluded.

