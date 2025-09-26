Uzbekistan teams up with Rosatom for first nuclear power plant

Photo: Uzatom Agency

Uzbekistan has taken a major step toward its nuclear energy ambitions, signing two landmark agreements with Russia’s Rosatom for the country’s first nuclear power plant. The integrated project in Jizzakh will feature both small- and large-scale reactors, marking a historic milestone for Central Asia’s energy landscape and deepening Uzbekistan–Russia cooperation in peaceful nuclear technology.

