Azerbaijani ombudsperson takes lead in protecting rights of repatriated compatriots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Seven Azerbaijani citizens - one woman and six children – who were held in camps in Syria have been repatriated to Azerbaijan, and the issue of ensuring their rights was taken over by the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

At the request of Aliyeva, the office's staff met with individuals housed in a social services facility run by the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population to discuss ensuring their rights.

The meeting briefed on the powers, activities, and access to the ombudsperson, as well as recommendations on the children's social adaptation, documentation, and other issues.

Discussions were also held with the director and staff of the facility, and information was received on the work being done with the individuals housed.

The matter is being monitored by the ombudsperson.

