Azerbaijan, Central Asia set sails for wind energy success with ACWA Power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Wind energy development in Central Asia and Azerbaijan reaches new heights thanks to ACWA Power projects, tax incentives, and community support, Director O&M Wind at NOMAC (O&M division of ACWA Power) Rajkumar Gopalsamy said at the "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" event held in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that the company not only implements innovative solutions with turbine manufacturers but also actively supports the regions where wind farms are located.

According to him, ACWA Power is implementing a 240 MW project in Azerbaijan, 78 MW of which have already been successfully commissioned near Baku.

"The company plans to fully complete construction by the end of 2025 and, beginning January 1, 2026, provide approximately 300,000 households with 907 GWh of clean energy annually, which will reduce CO₂ emissions by 400,000 tons.

In Uzbekistan, ACWA Power is developing the largest wind farm, Bash, with a capacity of 500 MW, using 79 turbines of 6.5 MW each," he emphasized.

Gopalsamy noted that the company's wind energy projects are also accompanied by social support for local communities, including the construction of schools and infrastructure development.

