Azerbaijan’s insurance market picks up steam in 8M2025

Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan reached 1.04 billion manat ($617.28 million) from January to August 2025. This marks a 12.9 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. Payments made by insurance companies also grew by 21.1 percent, totaling 603.4 million manat ($356.01 million).

