Azerbaijan’s insurance market picks up steam in 8M2025
Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan reached 1.04 billion manat ($617.28 million) from January to August 2025. This marks a 12.9 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. Payments made by insurance companies also grew by 21.1 percent, totaling 603.4 million manat ($356.01 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy