Spain’s defense minister visits Lithuania to strengthen bilateral defense co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė met on September 24 with Spain’s Minister of Defence Margarita Robles Fernández during her visit to Šiauliai, where she met with Spanish military personnel stationed in Lithuania, Trend reports.

The ministers discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, enhancing air defense in the Baltic region, and continued support for Ukraine.

Minister Šakalienė highlighted that security remains a top priority for Lithuania and underlined the importance of NATO’s presence in the region. She thanked Spain for its significant contribution, noting that Spanish fighter jets are currently flying their ninth rotation of the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states out of Šiauliai. Spain was also the first ally to send additional aircraft as part of the enhanced NATO Air Defence Model.

The Lithuanian minister emphasized that investment in defense must focus on strengthening the eastern border area to ensure credible deterrence. She called for enhanced NATO cooperation in areas such as unmanned aerial systems, jamming technologies, and ground-based air and missile defense capabilities, expressing hope that Spain would continue to play a central role in Lithuania’s efforts to strengthen regional security.

Šakalienė also pointed out Lithuania’s defense priorities, including developing infrastructure to host allied forces and building an infantry division equipped with tanks, air defense, and other key capabilities. Beginning in 2025, Lithuania will allocate 5.25 percent of GDP to defense — one of the highest levels in NATO. Additionally, the country will use 6.4 billion euros in EU funding through the SAFE initiative to fully develop its infantry division by 2030 and implement the Baltic Defence Line.

Meanwhile, air defense was a key focus of the talks. Šakalienė said Lithuania has already launched operations near the border with Belarus using ground-based assets and mobile fire units, while also planning to acquire more sensors and systems for drone detection and neutralization.

The ministers reaffirmed their strong commitment to supporting Ukraine. Lithuania will continue financing Ukraine’s defense industry to expand weapons production and accelerate the delivery of critical equipment, while Spain remains an active partner in weapons production and supplies.

Šakalienė thanked Spain for joining the Demining Coalition, co-led by Lithuania and Iceland, which this year aims to train and equip eight of Ukraine’s explosive ordnance disposal battalions.

Spain is currently contributing four Eurofighter Typhoon jets to NATO’s Air Policing Mission in Šiauliai and also has air defense capabilities deployed in Latvia and Estonia.

Spanish personnel serve in NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Latvia, contribute to the alliance’s maritime presence in the Baltic Sea, and provide training for Lithuanian Air Force troops and fighter aircraft controllers.