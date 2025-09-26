Kazakhstan’s new FM to prioritize balanced diplomacy and citizen rights abroad

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan convened with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yerzhan Kosherbayev and during this engagement, the president articulated precise directives aimed at fortifying a calibrated foreign policy framework, vigorously advancing national interests within the global arena, amplifying economic diplomacy initiatives, and catalyzing investment collaboration, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting President Tokayev also underscored the need to intensify multilateral cooperation and to improve the effectiveness of efforts to protect the rights and interests of Kazakhstani citizens abroad.

Earlier, by a presidential decree, Yerzhan Kosherbayev was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was divested of his prior role. Murat Nurtleu, formerly at the helm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been designated as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, focusing on the domains of International Investment and Trade Cooperation, while concurrently being relieved of his previous responsibilities.

