IFC pulls back curtain on its energy portfolio expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ The International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) total portfolio in the energy sector reached $6.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, said Vyacheslav Gordienko, Investment Manager for Infrastructure in Europe and the South Caucasus at IFC, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025 in Baku, Gordienko pointed out that the crux of IFC's strategy is to put the pedal to the metal on green energy and to whip up job creation, which directly ties in with Azerbaijan and the broader region.

Gordienko explained that IFC views early-stage engagement not as a challenge but as an opportunity to help shape projects so they are bankable and eligible for IFC financing.

“We operate in two formats: collaboration, which targets more mature projects needing light support, such as project document or financial model review, typically agreements up to $1 million, often between $100,000 and $500,000. Recently, in Georgia, we assisted a solar and wind developer with government negotiations and CFD model analysis. These projects usually take six months to a year. Joint development involves more complex and innovative projects where IFC co-invests at an early stage. Here, sums can reach $8 million, and timelines can be one to two years or more. These are often pilot or greenfield projects, such as hydrogen projects in Poland or energy storage in Ukraine,” he said.

The expert cited Ukraine as an example.

“IFC supports a major wind energy program of around 600 megawatts, with the first project already financed (147 MW). Operating in a war environment is extremely challenging, requiring consideration of EPC contracts, insurance, personnel mobilization, and more. IFC has supported clients from the very start, including technical and environmental issues, electricity price forecasting, and the transition to market models without PPAs. In parallel with the World Bank, we are preparing the foundation for large-scale renewable energy deployment after peace is restored.

Together with Equinor and Polenergia, IFC worked on the country’s first offshore wind project (1.4 GW). We helped develop a benefit-sharing strategy for local communities, which Equinor later decided to apply globally,” Gordienko added.

