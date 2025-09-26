U.S. and Kazakhstan engage in talks to enhance critical minerals trade

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. Deputy Secretary of State of the U.S. Christopher Landau met Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in New York to discuss expanding bilateral trade and investment, particularly in critical minerals and emerging technologies, during the UN General Assembly High-Level week, Trend reports via the U.S. Department of State.



The U.S. looks forward to the upcoming round of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue, continued collaboration on addressing illegal migration, growing commercial ties, and celebrating ten years of strengthened cooperation through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, which includes the U.S. and the five Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan



The emphasis on expanding trade, investment, and cooperation in strategically important areas reflects a desire for long-term partnership based on mutual trust and common interests. Such steps contribute not only to deepening cooperation between the United States and Kazakhstan but also to strengthening stability and development throughout the Central Asian region.





