Kazakhstan, China strike fresh deal to boost investment and industrial growth
Kazakhstan and China’s Jiujiang Economic Zone signed a memorandum to boost joint investments and industrial cooperation, with plans to develop green hydrogen production in Kazakhstan supported by Shanghai Refire Energy Group.
