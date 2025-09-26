Kazakhstan and South Korean Microbus Co. co-op on industrial and green energy efforts

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest, Madiyar Sultanbek, met with Microbus Co., Ltd. Chairman Yonsu Oh to discuss establishing the K-Smart industrial park focused on manufacturing, logistics, education, and the export-oriented electrical engineering and cable industry. They also explored projects in low-carbon energy and water resource management.

