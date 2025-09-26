Uzbekistan, Tajikistan pledge closer ties across all spheres

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 26. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a meeting with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

“Our bilateral relations are developing with unprecedented dynamism, firmly rooted in our shared history and cultural heritage. In this spirit, we focused on ways to further strengthen our strategic partnership and alliance, ensuring closer cooperation across all spheres,” Saidov wrote on his official social media account.

“Uzbekistan and Tajikistan remain united in their commitment to deepening friendship and building a common future of peace, stability, and prosperity,” he added.

Tajikistan has ascended as a pivotal regional collaborator for Uzbekistan, positioning itself within the upper echelons of the nation’s trade alliances, specifically among the top 20 trade partners. In 2024, the bilateral trade turnover escalated to $702.7 million, indicative of a substantial uptick and underscoring the burgeoning dynamics of economic synergy and transnational collaboration between the two sovereign entities.

