Lithuania and Zambia seal memorandum on political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. On September 23, Lithuania’s Minister-designate of Foreign Affairs, Kęstutis Budrys, met with Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mulambo Haimbe, in New York to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the ministers explored opportunities for expanding economic cooperation and emphasized the importance of close ties in addressing global challenges. As part of the talks, Budrys and Haimbe signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a framework for regular bilateral political consultations between Lithuania and Zambia.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for Zambia’s commitment to the principles of international cooperation and sovereignty, while highlighting the value of continued dialogue within the United Nations.

The meeting was organized under the European Union’s Global Outreach initiative, where Minister Budrys also presented the EU’s broader positions and priorities.