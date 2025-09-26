Kazakh President calls for strict environmental norms in nuclear power plant construction

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. When building nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan, it is necessary to comply with environmental standards, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while speaking at a meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology, Trend reports via press-service of the Kazakh president.

The president of Kazakhstan underscored that work in this area should not be confined to a single agency or sector.



“Creating nuclear energy is a large-scale national task. Although atomic generation is considered one of the cleanest sources of energy, it is necessary to comply with environmental standards when constructing nuclear power plants. It is important to establish constructive cooperation between scientific and public organizations. To overcome radiophobia among certain segments of the population, comprehensive explanatory work must be conducted,” Tokayev said.

The president of Kazakhstan also stressed that when implementing atomic projects, the interests of local businesses must be taken into account to ensure the maximum level of Kazakhstani content.

“To produce products at our enterprises that meet the high standards of this industry, close coordination of efforts by scientists, engineers, and industrialists will be required. I proceed from the assumption that nuclear energy will give a boost to the training of broad-profile professional technical personnel. We must become a digital power with advanced technical education. This issue is of particular importance because it touches the foundations of our national way of life. Work in this direction will continue uninterruptedly. Where there is no knowledge, darkness and ignorance inevitably prevail. That is why it is necessary to establish a cult of science and education in society, as well as provide additional funding for worthy scientists, especially young specialists,” the president stated.

