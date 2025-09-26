Equinor starts phase two of Åsgard Subsea compression in Norwegian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Equinor and its partners have started the second phase of subsea compression at the Åsgard and Mikkel licences in the Norwegian Sea, aiming to boost gas recovery and maintain stable production, Trend reports.

The project involves increasing pressure in the pipelines between the wells and the Åsgard B platform, extending the lifespan of the fields. “Together with our partners and suppliers, we have developed the next generation of compressor modules. This technology allows us to recover more gas from producing fields, which is key to maintaining high and stable production from the Norwegian continental shelf,” said Trond Bokn, Equinor’s senior vice president for project development.

Åsgard has been in operation since 1999, with subsea compression introduced in 2015 as the first facility of its kind worldwide. The second phase builds on that milestone, with the final compressor module installed at a depth of 270 meters.

“The compressor system has operated with nearly 100% uptime for ten years and has already generated an additional NOK 175 billion in value creation,” said Randi Hugdahl, vice president for Exploration and Production for Åsgard and Kristin.

With both phases completed, the recovery rate from the Mikkel and Midgard fields is expected to rise to 90%, representing an additional 306 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Licensees in the Åsgard field are Equinor Energy AS (operator, 35.01%), Petoro AS (34.53%), Vår Energi ASA (22.65%), and TotalEnergies EP Norge AS (7.81%). For the Mikkel field, licensees are Equinor Energy AS (operator, 43.97%), Vår Energi ASA (48.38%), and Repsol Norge AS (7.65%).