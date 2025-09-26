U.S. committed to helping Azerbaijan and Armenia to build lasting peace - Amy Carlon (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. the United States is committed to helping Azerbaijan and Armenia to build a lasting peace, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Baku Amy Carlon said in her welcome message, Trend reports.

She pointed out that the United States and Azerbaijan have been partners for over 30 years.

“Together we have combated terrorism, advanced energy security, and built prosperity for both our countries. I'm so honored to be here at a truly historic moment for the United States and Azerbaijan. The August 8th peace deal, initialed at the White House, marked the start of a bold new chapter for the South Caucasus region. And the United States is committed to helping Azerbaijan and Armenia to build a lasting peace. By locking in this path to peace, we are unlocking the great potential of the South Caucasus region as a trade, transit, and energy hub, the keys to our future economic cooperation,” said Carlon.

She noted that the MoU signed by President Donald Trump and President Ilham Aliyev in Washington is the first step towards the creation of a U.S.-Azerbaijan partnership, “which we hope will increase coordination on issues of common interest”.

“Over the next three years, it is my goal to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries, support the peace process in the region, and promote shared economic opportunities that will benefit both the American and the Azerbaijani people,” Carlon added.